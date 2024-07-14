Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Declines By 19.3%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,289,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Foresight Autonomous accounts for approximately 1.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 11.91% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

Shares of FRSX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Foresight Autonomous has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

Featured Articles

