Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.75 and a beta of 1.31.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $241.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
