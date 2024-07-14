Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,371 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $271.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.79. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

