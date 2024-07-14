Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,120 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.06.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

