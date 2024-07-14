First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,574 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

