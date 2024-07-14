Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 386,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $33.66.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

