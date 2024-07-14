Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $103.42.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

