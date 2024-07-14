PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSPN. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 953,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 62,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $705.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $47.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

