Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.34% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,678,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 619,519 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $4,172,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 376,278 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 185,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.05. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 388.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.