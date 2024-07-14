Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Up 2.0 %

PSA opened at $302.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.60. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

