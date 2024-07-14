Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 86,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $20.46 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.