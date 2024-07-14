First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

