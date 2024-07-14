Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 68,569 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,569 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,212,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

BMEZ stock opened at 15.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.43. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.