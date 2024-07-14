Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Stock Position Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.10% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

PSI opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $67.33.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.