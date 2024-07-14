Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.66.

Shares of C stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

