Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $513.67 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $513.67 million and $65.77 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Astar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,164,452,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,015,228,871 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.