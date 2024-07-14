Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 658,054 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 614,528 shares during the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,646,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 134,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,927,000.

BSJQ stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

