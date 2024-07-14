TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.88. 815 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

