Verasity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.35 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Verasity has a market cap of $32.35 million and $4.51 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

