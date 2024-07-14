Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. Grin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $160,240.07 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,748.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.15 or 0.00614498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00116634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.00262782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00040740 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00068027 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

