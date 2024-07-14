Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $34.51 million and approximately $94,297.90 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00047777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00041159 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019558 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

