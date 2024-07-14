Sapphire Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $780.32 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $780.32 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.57 or 0.05348381 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001991 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,817,113,996 coins and its circulating supply is 1,796,623,773 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

