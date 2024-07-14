Saga Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46.05 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Saga token can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002130 BTC on exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $123.70 million and $46.05 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,019,651,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,172,908 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,019,583,737 with 97,148,064 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.31336812 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $40,637,049.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

