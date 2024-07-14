sUSD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $984,494.67 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. sUSD has a market cap of $29.10 million and approximately $984,494.67 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 50,124,165 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,022,870 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

