Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.66 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $72.68 million and $18.66 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 139,627,443 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 138,116,004.82220393. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.52955703 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3333 active market(s) with $19,332,796.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.