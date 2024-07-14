ANDY Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, ANDY has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One ANDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ANDY has a total market cap of $87.71 million and $4.82 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ANDY

ANDY’s launch date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00008553 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,455,986.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

