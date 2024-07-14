ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $41.70 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001662 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market cap of $41.70 million and approximately $52.11 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATOR Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 58,162,597.6442725 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.93890105 USD and is down -14.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $51.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATOR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATOR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.