Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,263,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,024,000 after purchasing an additional 82,410 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 789,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after buying an additional 139,552 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 738,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,818,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 499,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 448,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.61 and a one year high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.