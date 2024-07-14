Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,756 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

