Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

