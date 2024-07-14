PFG Advisors Reduces Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

