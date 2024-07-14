PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.55% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 185,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

