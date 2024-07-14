PFG Advisors Acquires 470 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,406,000 after purchasing an additional 749,199 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. DA Davidson began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $336.50 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

