PFG Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $238.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.97 and its 200-day moving average is $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

