PFG Advisors Trims Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHI opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

