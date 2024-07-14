PFG Advisors Has $1.06 Million Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.09% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

