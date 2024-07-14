PFG Advisors Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $132.94 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

