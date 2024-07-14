PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 25,063 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,554,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,696,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 14,146.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 947,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,076,000 after purchasing an additional 941,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,668,000.
BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57.
BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile
The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
