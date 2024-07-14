PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 25,063 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,554,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,696,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 14,146.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 947,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,076,000 after purchasing an additional 941,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,668,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.