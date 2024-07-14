Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $455.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

