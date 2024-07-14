PFG Advisors Acquires 440 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,441,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.1 %

American Water Works stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $125.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.