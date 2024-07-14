iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $178.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

