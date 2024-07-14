PFG Advisors Sells 350 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $59.37.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

