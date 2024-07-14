PFG Advisors Purchases 7,735 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $33.93 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.