Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $92.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.