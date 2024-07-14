Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,529,000 after buying an additional 69,164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,739,000 after buying an additional 165,094 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after buying an additional 603,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after buying an additional 2,799,097 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

