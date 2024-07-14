Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

