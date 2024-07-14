Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 265,622 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,099,000 after acquiring an additional 79,210 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $94.72 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.33.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

