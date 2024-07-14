Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 838 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 109.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.84 to $61.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3,050.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.