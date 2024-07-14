DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 104.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,102 shares of company stock worth $755,103. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

