VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,273,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after purchasing an additional 249,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,937,000 after purchasing an additional 89,151 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $274.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.77. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

